iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lifted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.4% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. German American Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $59,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

