iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 514.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.