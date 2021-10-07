iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after buying an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.31 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

