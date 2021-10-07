iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.47

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.47 and last traded at $107.50, with a volume of 232978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

