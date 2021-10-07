iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

IVV traded up $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $442.56. The company had a trading volume of 327,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

