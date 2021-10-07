iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 3.57% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $55,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.83. 263,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.