iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $123,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

