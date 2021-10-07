iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11,983.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.65. 150,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

