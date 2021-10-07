iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

IYC opened at $78.02 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54.

