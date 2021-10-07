iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

