Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $390,982.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00227831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00103647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012252 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

