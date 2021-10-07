Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Isoray shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 971,179 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Isoray by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Isoray by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Isoray by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,560 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,898 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

