Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.92. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.