Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Down 2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 205,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,272,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.