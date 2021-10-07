ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

