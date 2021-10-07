ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

ITOCY opened at $57.03 on Thursday. ITOCHU has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

