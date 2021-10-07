Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

