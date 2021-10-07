Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Head to Head Review

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic American and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic American and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $195.35 million 0.47 $12.17 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 7.86% 3.57% 1.24% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantic American beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

