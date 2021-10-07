Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) Insider Buys £25,900 in Stock

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR) insider Yiu Kai Pang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,180 ($67.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($33,838.52).

JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.04 million and a P/E ratio of 82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.43. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 52.26 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.12 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Jardine Matheson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.70%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

