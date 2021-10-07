Jayne Cottam Purchases 204 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($194.56).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Jayne Cottam acquired 195 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

