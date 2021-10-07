Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $136.91 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

