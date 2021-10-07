JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289,275 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 6.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.54% of JD.com worth $581,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of JD stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

