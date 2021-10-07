JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $71.87

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.87, but opened at $74.84. JD.com shares last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 109,969 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

