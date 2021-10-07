Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of XENE opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

