Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 1,898,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,775. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

