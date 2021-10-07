Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €109.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.34 ($106.29).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €81.22 ($95.55) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €78.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.