Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €59.72 ($70.26). 365,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.87. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

