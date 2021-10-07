Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UNCFF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

UNCFF opened at $13.43 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

