Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion.
Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
