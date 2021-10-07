Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.24. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

