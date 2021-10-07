Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 1,800 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 649,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
