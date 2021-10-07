Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 1,800 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 649,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.