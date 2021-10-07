Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.43 and last traded at 0.47. Approximately 31,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 53,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.54.

About Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF)

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

