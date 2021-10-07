Jetcoin Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $567,492.94 and approximately $103,235.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

