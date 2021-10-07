Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.68

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

