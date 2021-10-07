JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.40

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.48. JMP Group shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 11,988 shares changing hands.

JMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts predict that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 12,732 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $72,699.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $224,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

