John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of John Bean Technologies worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,838,000.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.63. 1,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,770. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

