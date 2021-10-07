John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,270,000 after buying an additional 84,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,421 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $144.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

