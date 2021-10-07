John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BTO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,216. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
