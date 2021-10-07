John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BTO traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,216. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

