Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 2,675,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

