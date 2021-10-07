Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,059,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.