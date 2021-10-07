Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Johnson & Johnson worth $6,934,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.