Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Bell Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Bell Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 114,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,963.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 116,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

