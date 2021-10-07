Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.30. 177,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a market cap of $427.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.