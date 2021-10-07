Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $162.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.