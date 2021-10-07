Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.37. The company had a trading volume of 111,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $427.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

