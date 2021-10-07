Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 159,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,852. The company has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

