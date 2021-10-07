JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 1.48% of JOYY worth $77,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JOYY by 2.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 64.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JOYY by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 29,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,590. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

