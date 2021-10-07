JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €235.00 ($276.47) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €308.00 ($362.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €269.36 ($316.89).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €186.60 ($219.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €198.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €214.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

