JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€73.44” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €73.44 ($86.40) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €53.18 ($62.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.77. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

