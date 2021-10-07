JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 43,797 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Thomson Reuters worth $86,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,117,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

NYSE TRI opened at $111.77 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

