JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $89,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

